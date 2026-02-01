Scotland players granted visas in time to play T20 World Cup warm-ups

Scotland will be able to fulfil their first T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Monday after their players' Indian visas were expedited.

"It has been one hell of a week," Sharif said before travelling, in a video on Cricket Scotland's Instagram account. "Once we found out we were going to the World Cup, obviously I couldn't believe it. For myself, I'm pretty excited, and just can't wait to get on that park and put in a performance for Scotland.

"Thanks to the Scotland team and the efforts that they've put in just to get us on this flight. I'm pretty excited. I'm just glad that the first hurdle is over and we're just going to get on this plane, enjoy the flight and see the boys in India."

Tom Bruce is the only Scotland player yet to arrive in India, as he completes his domestic commitments with Central Stags in New Zealand.

Scotland replaced Bangladesh in Group C and will play fixtures against West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eights stage, which Scotland narrowly missed in 2024 after a no-result against England and a tight defeat to Australia.