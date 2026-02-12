Oman make two changes and field; Hemantha replaces injured Hasaranga for Sri Lanka
For Oman, Jay Odedra and Mohammad Nadeem have come in for Karan Sonavale and Shakeel Ahmed
Toss Oman chose to field vs Sri Lanka
In the T20 World Cup's first game in Pallekele, Oman captain Jatinder Singh had no hesitation putting Sri Lanka in upon winning the toss.
"Since there's a bit of moisture we want to play to the conditions," Jatinder said on the broadcast. "One game [defeat to Zimbabwe] doesn't define us, we want to get our batting right and everything will fall in place."
There were two changes in the Oman side, with offspin-bowling allrounder Jay Odedra and fast-bowling allrounder Mohammad Nadeem coming in. Top-order batter Karan Sonavale and left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed missed out.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said it looked a decent pitch, and that he was happy to bat.
"We expected to score more in the first game against Ireland, but the pitch was on the slow side," he said. "Hopefully this one will be better".
The big news for Sri Lanka is that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Dushan Hemantha has come into the XI as a somewhat like-for-like replacement.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Dushan Hemantha, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.
Oman: 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Mohammad Nadeem, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Jay Odedra
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000