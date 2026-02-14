South Africa bowl, bring Bosch back

Thanks to their wins over Afghanistan already, both South Africa and New Zealand are almost assured of progress into the Super Eights from this group of death. Thanks to pre-seeded fixtures in the next round, this match doesn't have much on the line apart from competitiveness among two solid T20 teams.

South Africa's head to head against New Zealand in T20 World Cups is 4-0 whereas New Zealand have won all three of the most recent matches between the two sides.

Ahmedabad has been a high-scoring venue in night games. South Africa have been part of the two recent night games in Ahmedabad, scoring 200 on both occasions. Against India last December, they fell short of the 232-run target by 30 runs. Against Canada in this World Cup, they put up 213 and defended it successfully.

New Zealand 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt.), 8 James Neesham, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Jacob Duffy