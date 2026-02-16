Stats - Nissanka emulates Jayawardene and Dilshan
All the records Sri Lanka shattered on their way to a thumping win over Australia
2 Pathum Nissanka became the second batter to score a hundred for Sri Lanka at the Men's T20 World Cup after Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 100 against Zimbabwe in 2010. He is also the first batter to score a hundred against Australia at in the tournament, bettering Umar Akmal's 94 in 2014.
Nissanka is also the first batter to score a hundred in the Men's T20 World Cup since Glenn Phillips' 104 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition. Only three batters, including Nissanka, have scored a hundred in a run-chase at the Men's T20 World Cup.
The 182-run chase is also the second-highest chase for any team in Men's T20Is in Sri Lanka, behind the 215 by Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in 2018 in Colombo.
This is also Sri Lanka's fourth-highest successful chase in Men's T20Is and their highest at the T20 World Cup. It is also the highest target any team has chased down against Australia at a T20 World Cup.
1 Nissanka is now the first Sri Lanka batter to score multiple hundreds in Men's T20Is, having scored his maiden ton against India in last year's Asia Cup. Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera have scored a century each for Sri Lanka in this format.
2-4 Sri Lanka's win-loss record against Australia at the Men's T20 World Cup. The only other instance of Sri Lanka defeating Australia in this competition was in 2009 at Nottingham, when they knocked Australia out in the group stage.
100* Nissanka's score in the chase. He is the first batter to score a hundred against Australia in a chase in Men's T20Is. Fakhar Zaman's 91 in 2018 in Harare was the previous highest score.
Nissanka is only the second Sri Lanka batter to score a hundred against Australia in Men's T20Is, after Dilshan who scored 104 not out in 2011, also in Pallekele.
4 Hundreds in Men's T20Is in Sri Lanka including Nissanka's 100 not out. All four centuries have been scored in Pallekele.
5 Kusal Mendis has fifties in all three matches in this tournament, making him only the fifth batter with three consecutive fifties at the Men's T20 World Cup. Jayawardene (2010), Virat Kohli (2016-2021), Babar Azam (2021) and KL Rahul (2021) are the other batters to have achieved this feat.
12.23 Run rate of the opening partnership between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who added 104 from 51 balls. It is only the third instance of a team losing a Men's T20I despite their openers putting on a century stand at a rate of 12-plus runs per over.
The Head-Marsh partnership is only the third century opening stand to end up on the losing side in Men's T20 World Cups. The previous two came in the opening matches of the 2007 and 2009 editions.
181 Australia's total against Sri Lanka in Pallekele after being 97 for 0 at the end of the eighth over. Only one team in Men's T20Is (where ball-by-ball data is available) has ended with a lower total after scoring 90-plus runs in the first eight overs without losing a wicket - 178 for 8 by Saudi Arabia against Singapore in 2025, from 92 for 0 in eight overs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo