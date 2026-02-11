Chameera asks 'entire bowling unit' to fill the Hasaranga gap

The loss of a player of his calibre would cast a shadow over most teams, and Chameera stressed the shared responsibility the bowling attack would now need to take on.

"Yes, not having Wanindu is a big loss for the team," he said. "Because we all know his talent. I think the entire bowling unit gets the responsibility. So I think we all have a big responsibility to fill that gap."

Dushan Hemantha has joined the squad as Hasaranga's replacement, and Chameera noted that he brings a different dynamic to the side. "When compared to Wanindu, I think he has a different way of bowling. He can bat as well, so he can play as an allrounder."

The transition from Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium to Pallekele brings a change in conditions that the team is eager to exploit. Chameera highlighted that the Pallekele surface is expected to be more batter-friendly.

"Compared to Khettarama, I think in here, there is a support for batting. So we hope there will be a high-scoring game."

Chameera said Kusal Mendis was 'a little unwell' during the match against Ireland • Associated Press

Reflecting on the previous match against Ireland, Chameera addressed the team's struggles to rotate strike, a key facet given the larger outfield at Khettarama.

"We discussed that we could have got more ones and twos in runs," Chameera revealed, adding that Kusal Mendis being "a little unwell" contributed to his lack of mobility - he scored an unbeaten 56, batting through the last 15 overs of the innings. "He played until the end of the powerplay. So, I think that was also a reason for missing on the runs as in ones and twos."

Despite the loss of spin depth, Sri Lanka retain a deep pace battery comprising Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Pramod Madushan. Chameera expressed high confidence in the trio's variety and speed.

"I think we have a good combination in the fast bowling," he said. "Especially Matheesha, who has not [bowled] in powerplay before. Now there is a big advantage for the team as he bowls in the powerplay. And also Pramod, he has a lot of experience, he bowls really well with the new ball and at the death."

As the team prepares for an 11am start, Chameera expects early moisture to offer some assistance to the quicks before the pitch flattens out for the batters.

"We mostly play night matches in T20 tournaments. But in Zimbabwe [last year] we played day matches as well. I think in the morning, with the mist on the pitch, there will be a little support for the fast bowlers. And then when it's getting late, it will be easier to bat."