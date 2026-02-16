Rashid Khan's 700th milestone, in numbers

Rashid Khan made history during the Afghanistan vs UAE match at the T20 World Cup on Monday morning in Delhi, becoming the first to the milestone of 700 T20 wickets. Here's what the numbers say about his feat.

William Lillywhite was the first bowler to take 700 wickets in first-class cricket, a feat he achieved in 1840 , when he dismissed Kent's Nicholas Felix at Lord's.

Wasim Akram, the only bowler with 700-plus wickets in List A cricket, reached the milestone in an ODI in 1998 against Australia when he dismissed Damien Martyn.

432 - Total number of batters that Rashid has dismissed in T20 cricket, a record. Next is Bravo, who has dismissed 391 batters, closely followed by Imran Tahir, with 388.

Ryan Burl and Shimron Hetmyer are the batters whom Rashid has dismissed most often in T20s, on eight occasions each.

Rashid has dismissed 130 of his 432 victims at the international level, which is also a record. He is also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is , having taken 191 of them and closing in on becoming the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark at this level.

22 - T20 hauls of four wickets or more for Rashid, four clear of - T20 hauls of four wickets or more for Rashid, four clear of any other bowler . He holds the equivalent record in T20Is as well , with 11 such hauls, three more than anyone else.

4 - Rashid holds the record for most hat-tricks in T20s, having taken four of them. He has one in each in the CPL, the BBL, the IPL and for Afghanistan in a T20I, when he took - Rashid holds the record for most hat-tricks in T20s, having taken four of them. He has one in each in the CPL, the BBL, the IPL and for Afghanistan in a T20I, when he took four wickets in four balls

442 - Wickets that Rashid has bagged in franchise and global leagues, the third-highest behind Sunil Narine (500) and Bravo (493).

3 - Countries in which Rashid has a 100 wickets in T20s - 181 in India, 131 in the UAE and 102 in Australia. Tahir is the only other bowler to take - Countries in which Rashid has a 100 wickets in T20s - 181 in India, 131 in the UAE and 102 in Australia. Tahir is the only other bowler to take 100-plus T20 wickets in three different countries.

Rashid has 406 T20 wickets in Asia, also a record. Mustafizur Rahman's 369 wickets are the second-highest in Asia.

96 - Wickets that Rashid took in 2018, the - Wickets that Rashid took in 2018, the second-highest in a calendar year in T20s. Rashid held the record until Jason Holder pipped him with 97 wickets in 2025.

Rashid has taken 50 or more wickets in T20s in every calendar year between 2017 and 2025. No other bowler has had more than five such calendar years. Rashid has 75 or more wickets in four different years - 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 - which is a feat no one else has achieved more than once.

379 - Number of wickets for Rashid in T20s through bowled or lbw, which is more than half of his career tally (54.14). Narine is the next highest, with 238, but that is only 38.83% of his career T20 wickets.

Naved-ul-Hasan (153 career wickets) stands after Rashid's 700 among the players to have taken at least half of their career wickets through bowled or lbw in men's T20s. Naved has 79 of his 153 T20 wickets through bowled or lbw.

Rashid holds the record for most wickets taken as bowled - 225, a list in which Narine ranks second at 157. He also has the most wickets taken as lbw , with 154 of them. No one else has even 100 of them, with Tahir next at 97.

145 - Wickets for Rashid as captain are the - Wickets for Rashid as captain are the second-highest in men's T20s, behind Shakib Al Hasan's 190. He also has 78 as captain in T20Is , only behind Charles Perchard's 83. Rashid has eight four-wicket hauls in T20s as captain, including five in T20Is, both records.

4 - Teams for which Rashid has taken 50-plus wickets in T20s - 195 for Afghanistan, 98 for Adelaide Strikes, 93 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and 65 for Gujarat Titans.