The Associates aren't minding the gap, they're closing it

There were predictions before the start of the tournament that 300 would be breached. Both out there and in here largely because of how India, England and Australia had batters who have become exceptional at connecting white ball with blue sky. Ishan Kishan and Will Jacks and Travis Head should look into whether their wingman skills work on human beings. It would be the end of heartbreak.

When Jofra Archer shrugged his shoulders after being hit for a six, he was probably consoling himself. These things happen in T20. It did in 2009. Then again in 2014. So it's no biggie if in 2026, men named Grant Stewart who, playing for a country which has never been to a cricket World Cup, launch yorkers, that even got a little bit of tail in, back the way it came. It's not a vendetta against England no matter how striking the symbolism is of a bunch of upstarts and amateur adjacents dunking on the nation whose aristocrats saw rural children playing the game for fun and decided to add a whole lot of rules to it so it could serve a higher purpose - betting.