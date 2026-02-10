Stats - Allen the fastest to 5000 T20 runs
The New Zealand opening duo's 175-run stand toppled most records within and beyond T20 World Cups
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen helped New Zealand soar • Associated Press
174 Target that New Zealand chased down against UAE in Chennai is the second-highest by any team without losing a wicket in men's T20Is. The highest is 200 by Pakistan against England in Karachi in 2022. It the highest by any team without losing a wicket at the men's T20 World Cup.
It is also the first ten-wicket win for New Zealand in this competition and the fourth such win in all men's T20Is, while UAE lost by ten wickets for the first time in this format.
175* Partnership between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen for the first wicket against UAE is the highest by any pair for any wicket at the men's T20 World Cup. The previous highest was an unbeaten 170-run opening stand between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales against India in 2022 at Adelaide.
New Zealand has had only one century stand for any wicket previously at the men's T20 World Cup - 105 between Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips for the fourth wicket against Scotland in 2021.
1 Seifert-Allen's unbeaten 175-run partnership is the highest for the opening wicket in men's T20Is for New Zealand. It is also the highest by any pair in men's T20Is against UAE.
The unbeaten 175-run stand is also the second-highest for any wicket for New Zealand, behind the 184 between Devon Conway and Phillip for the third wicket against West Indies in 2020.
23 Balls that Seifert took to complete his fifty, the joint-fastest for New Zealand in the men's T20 World Cup. Aaron Redmond also scored a 23-ball fifty against Ireland in his debut T20I match in 2009.
1 Allen became the fastest batter to complete 5000 runs in terms of balls faced, needing only 2854 balls. Abhishek Sharma previously held this record, having reached the milestone last month off 2898 balls.
871 Balls that Allen needed to hit 100 sixes in T20I cricket. He is the third-quickest to hit 100 T20I sixes, after West Indies' Evin Lewis (789) and Austria's Karanbir Singh (813).
Allen is now one of the five batters to hit 100 sixes for New Zealand in men's T20Is. His opening partner, Seifert, also completed 100 sixes on Tuesday.
79 for 0 New Zealand's powerplay total is their highest in this phase at the men's T20 World Cup and also the highest by any team in this ongoing edition so far. New Zealand's previous highest was 65 for 1 against Australia at SCG in 2022.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo