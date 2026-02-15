USA opt to bat, Netravalkar comes in for Kenjige
Andries Gous misses out again for USA as Namibia make two changes
Toss USA opt to bat vs Namibia
The coin fell in favour of Monank Patel and he did the only thing to do in a day game when it is sweltering. Bat first.
USA have made one change from their win over Netherlands. Andries Gous, one of their best batters, remains on the sidelines with illness. Saurabh Netravalkar comes back in for Nosthush Kenjige, who had a lovely day out on Friday with many of his family in at the ground.
Namibia are searching for their first win of this T20 World Cup and to that end have brought in Dylan Leicher and Willem Myburgh for Malan Kruger and Ben Shikongo.
Both teams needed to win on Sunday to keep their hopes of qualification for the next stage alive, though would still be relying on other results falling in their favour. The losing team will be officially eliminated.
USA: 1 Monank Patel (capt), 2 Shayan Jahangir (wk), 3 Saiteja Mukkamalla, 4 Sanjay Krishnamurthi , 5 Shubham Ranjane, 6 Milind Kumar, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan.
Namibia: 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Zane Green (wk), 7 Dylan Leicher, 8 Willem Myburgh, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Max Heingo.