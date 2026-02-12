Jahangir requests ICC for better funding and more exposure for Associate teams

"See, especially coming into this tournament, all major teams have played big T20 series," Jahangir said at the press conference. "Pakistan played against Australia, New Zealand played against India, and we were playing against Sri Lanka A.

"It has a lot to do with the funding as well. We don't have the money to have those comps [competitions], don't have those big grounds that we can play on, and I think if we have that funding from the ICC... It's a request from us, personally from me, to really look into it, and if you really nurture us, I'm telling you, there's so much talent in Associate cricket."

"There are so many cricketers who are so good, but not given the exposure," Jahangir said. "I think there's this guy [Dipendra Singh Airee] from Nepal, he scored a nine-ball half-century. And if it was at the highest level, he would get recognition all over the world but he's still struggling to play league cricket all over the world. So I think exposure, funding and also a little push is required and hopefully we'll get it."

USA had a chaotic build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup with the board dysfunction disrupting their preparation. Despite not having played any T20Is since April 2025, before the start of the World Cup, USA gave tournament favourites India a scare in Mumbai before Suryakumar Yadav subdued them.

Shayan Jahangir hits one away during his ILT20 stint • CREIMAS/ILT20

USA fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition, with eight strikes in two games at an average of 6.25 and an identical economy rate of 6.25. Jahangir wants the ICC to nurture more such talents and teams from Associate teams.

"As you have seen in this World Cup, all teams that are tagged Associate nations have put on a show, and they've given a very tough time to all these big teams," Jahangir said. "Nepal almost won a game against England. We almost beat India, having them 75 [77] for 6 - again Surya playing the way he played. But if we had clinched those moments, we would have beaten the powerhouse of a World Cup team.

"I would say we have not been watered properly. We haven't been nurtured properly. But again, it's all our players who are putting in the hard yards without the financial resources and without the infrastructure. I think if the ICC pays more attention to us and all the Associate nations, you'll see more big games and you'll see all these teams coming and changing their tag from Associate nations to big teams as well."

Though USA don't play against big teams such as India or Pakistan more often, rubbing shoulders with top T20 players in Major League Cricket has contributed to the growth of their players and overall growth of the game in the country, according to Jahangir.

"Since the inception of Major League Cricket, cricket has blossomed in the country," he said. "There are a lot of youths who are picking up a cricket ball and a cricket bat. I think those are the kids who are going to take cricket forward in the country, and lots of people are taking interest. Even the native Americans who were born and raised in the country also have awareness that America has a cricket team."

"If the ICC pays more attention to us and all the Associate nations, you'll see more big games and you'll see all these teams coming and changing their tag from Associate nations to big teams as well"

Born in Karachi, Jahangir never imagined playing for USA. He had represented Pakistan Under-19 in 2013, and made his first-class debut for Pakistan International Airlines the following year , but ended up playing only three more first-class matches in Pakistan.

He played his last first-class game for PIA in December 2016 before relocating to Texas. In November 2022, he made his international debut for USA and in his most recent T20I, he scored 49 off 34 balls against his country of birth in Colombo . He has made peace with his switch to the USA and hopes to perform even better for his adopted country in this T20 World Cup.

"If I look at it in hindsight, I mean everything happened for a reason," Jahangir said. "It was again a full-circle moment for me. I never imagined playing against Pakistan in a World Cup. I always wanted to play for the country where I was born. But God has plans for everybody. I think whatever happened, whatever decisions I took in the past ten years have worked out for me well. I'm just grateful to be playing for the USA cricket team and looking forward to more opportunities."

Jahangir will have an opportunity to play in his country of birth again when he turns up for Hyderabad Houston Kings in PSL 2026. He has also had stints in the CPL (Barbados Tridents) and ILT20 (Dubai Capitals). He credits those gigs for giving him the confidence to compete with the best in the game.