Varun on Abhishek's fitness: 'I think he will play the next match'

Abhishek's first tryst with the T20 World Cup hasn't been an auspicious one. On his World Cup debut, against USA, he bagged a golden duck - caught at deep cover, his favourite hitting zone - and then didn't take the field before spending the night in the hospital with a stomach bug and missed what would have been his second World Cup game, against Namibia on Thursday.

However, in what was a positive sign for India, Abhishek was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and in the dugout. Varun said the India opener resumed practice as well. "I think he will play the next match," Varun said after India beat Namibia to make it 10 wins on the trot in T20 World Cups. "I don't know. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today. He said he is on the way."

That was a more positive prognosis after India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said at the toss: "He will take a game or two, I don't know."

In Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson opened the innings, hitting three sixes in his 22 off 8, but Ishan Kishan, the other opener, kept the wicketkeeping gloves, which does suggest Samson remains the back-up opener for now.

If Abhishek is healthy and ready by the time India make it to Colombo, they will have seen through the early availability hiccups. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the USA match with illness, was back in the XI in Delhi. He bowled his four overs for 20 runs and a wicket, and took a diving catch as well.