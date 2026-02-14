Whisper it, but Pakistan have reason to believe they can beat India

"You can say what you want like it is just another game," he said. "But you know which game you are going to play."

And, of course, Pakistan retain the freedom of the underdog. They know they are much less fancied, and while two points are on the line for both teams, India have more to lose. They haven't lost a World Cup game since 2022, and by the time the lights turn off in Colombo, it would be a shock to see that change. But Pakistan tend to play up or down to the level of opposition they face, and when that elasticity allows them to compete with the very top, it can be a sight to behold. 2021 showed that, and 2022 and 2024 demonstrated why we still tune in, in our hundreds of millions.