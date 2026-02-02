Zimbabwe bank on the experience of Raza, Taylor and Cremer

The last time Zimbabwe participated in this tournament, the format was different and they did reasonably well. In Australia, Zimbabwe progressed from the first round to the Super 12s, where they lost to two teams they would consider as being on a similar standing to them - Bangladesh and Netherlands. This time, Zimbabwe have been grouped alongside two former champions, Australia and Sri Lanka, which means moving to the Super Eights could be a bridge too far but Zimbabwe would see beating Oman and Ireland as a minimum requirement.