England bowl first and bring in J Overton, WI include Chase

Toss England opt to bowl vs West Indies

England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in their T20 World Cup match against West Indies in Mumbai

Harry Brook, England's captain, has done some research and figured that's the way to go. "We had a look at the stats and it favours the team batting second so we'd like to have a chase tonight," he said.

England have made one change from the side which eked out a four-run win over Nepal in their tournament opener, left-arm seamer Luke Wood making way for right-arm quick Jamie Overton , whose pinch-hitting ability at the end could come in handy.

West Indies, meanwhile, mave one change, a "tactical" one as Shai Hope, their skipper, described it with Matthew Forde out and Roston Chase coming in to "counteract" England's left-handers.

"We would have bowled first, but have to set the tone with the bat," Hope said. "It can be a blessing and a curse when you play an opposition you've played against so many times. We've got to bring our A game".

England's first-up win came down to Will Jacks' unbeaten 39 off 18 and, ultimately, the superb death bowling of Sam Curran, who conceded just five runs off the last over with Nepal needing 10.

West Indies were arguably more convincing in their first match, a 35-run win against Scotland, although it took a Shimron Hetymyer half-century to steer them out of danger at 58 for 2 before Romario Shepherd sealed the result with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick amid a four-wicket over at the death.

England and West Indies return to the scene of great history between these sides, where Chris Gayle smashed a 47-ball hundred to win their opening match of the 2016 event, in which West Indies eventually beat them to the trophy in another memorable clash at Kolkata in the final.

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Jamie Overton, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid