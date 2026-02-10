Netherlands bring in Klaassen and van der Gugten and field; Myburgh debuts for Namibia
Netherlands have left out Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren from the XI that lost to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener
Toss Netherlands chose to field vs Namibia
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards decided to field first after winning the toss against Namibia in their T20 World Cup match in Delhi on Tuesday.
Netherlands made two changes from the XI that lost to Pakistan in their opening game, bringing in medium pacers Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten. They replaced Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren, the latter their bowling star in the Pakistan game.
Netherlands went down to Pakistan after a thriller in Colombo in the tournament opener on Saturday. They put up 147 and had Pakistan on the ropes for a while in the chase before Faheem Ashraf took 24 runs off the penultimate over to seal the deal. They have spoken about wanting to forget what had happened then, but that can often be easier said than done.
Willem Myburgh, meanwhile, makes his debut for Namibia, who are playing their fourth T20 World Cup in a row. It is their first match in this tournament, so they would want to hit the ground running. And they would look back at their last international outing for inspiration: in a one-off T20I against South Africa, they ran out four-wicket victors in October last year.
Namibia: 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Zane Green (wk), 7 Dylan Leicher, 8 Ruben Trumpelmann, 9 Willem Myburgh, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Max Heingo
Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Timm van der Gugten, 11 Fred Klaassen
