Near-collision, drops, Brevis' sixes - South Africa get ready for Super Eight

With qualification to the Super Eight confirmed, they emptied their bench and gave Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje their first appearances at the tournament. Their attack turned on the gas, employed a good short-ball plan to the UAE line-up, and limited them to 122 for 6. South Africa's batters polished off the target with 6.4 overs remaining.

You'd also want to know that there was a relaxed air to the way South Africa went about things. Almost too relaxed. Despite excellent bowling plans and sharp ground fielding, they uncharacteristically put down four catches.

At the post-match press conference, Corbin Bosch said their fielding was "not to our standards… It will probably be addressed a little bit later. We are a much better fielding side than that so I think we'll have to look at, especially with the Super Eight coming. We will have to take every chance we get."

The quartet of blunders were not particularly costly. Quinton de Kock put down Aryansh Sharma on 7, off a top-edge from Kagiso Rabada, and he went on to make 13. Jason Smith couldn't get hold of a relay catch from Nortje on the rope, to dismiss Alishan Sharafu on 34; he went to add to 11 to his score, which could have been fewer had Nortje held on in the next over.

Sharafu sliced Bosch to deep third, where Nortje ran in and misjudged the catch, and also conceded four runs. And then, the very next ball, Bosch himself was standing at mid-on when Muhammad Arfan, on 4, miscued a Rabada offcutter to him but over-ran and fumbled the chance.

Rabada had his arms aloft in irritation, and there was a sense that things were getting a little too messy. But that was not the end of it. In the over after that, Nortje rushed Sharafu into a pull towards deep backward square. Rabada was running forward to the ball and Maphaka backward. The two almost collided as Maphaka snatched it before Rabada could get there. Again, Rabada near-snarled, but soon, he had an arm around the team's youngster.

Kagiso Rabada had a couple of moments of frustration against UAE • AFP/Getty Images

Rabada congratulated him for a catch well taken, and maybe even the avoidance of serious injury.

Bosch admitted there were hearts in mouth for a moment as the two quicks headed for each other. "I think if anyone wanted to see anything, it was to see who would come out on top of things," he joked. "It's quite serious, because you never know what could happen. Injuries can happen in the blink of an eye, but I think KG did the right thing. Kwena took the catch at the end of the day, so we can get a bit of a laugh out of it, but it can get quite serious."

Happily, the only really serious thing for South Africa was that Dewald Brevis recorded his highest score of the tournament so far: 36. He will look to keep building before the bigger matches. Asked if he was under pressure after returns of 6, 23, and 31, he dismissed the notion entirely: "Not at all. Every ball I hit and every moment I've been out there, I feel like my confidence is at a great place and I enjoy being out there."

Brevis even picked the favourite of his two sixes: a pull that went several rows back over midwicket and was recorded at 87 metres. He "loved it when it's short," even though that has been the delivery that has caused the most problems for him. Playing down any perceived weaknesses is part of his MO as he soaks in the occasion of his first World Cup, with sterner challenges to come.

South Africa's opponents in the Super Eight are already decided. They start with the most difficult task when they play India in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Though South Africa's first three games were all at the Narendra Modi Stadium - and their bowlers, in particular, adjusted well to the conditions - India remain the favourites. There will be a packed and partisan crowd to remind South Africa of that.

What do they need to do to - as one reporter put it - "stand a chance" of winning the game?

"We just keep playing like how we're playing," Brevis said. "That's all I need to say."