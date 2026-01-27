Hope: 'Sampson certainly one of the cleaner ball strikers I've seen'

Hope also said he will keep his own batting position flexible during the T20 World Cup, and that they will address their dot-ball issues and struggles against spin, which were pivotal in their recent 2-1 series loss to Afghanistan.

Sampson made his CPL and T20 debut in August last year, and impressed with 241 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 for runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors, where he was Hope's team-mate. "He's shown that he's had a lot of promise from the first few games that he played in CPL," Hope said about Sampson, who played all the three matches against Afghanistan in Dubai. "[He is] certainly one of the cleaner ball strikers that I've seen in a long time... He also showed the ability to adapt to certain conditions, especially when there's spin involved."

In his first game for West Indies, against Afghanistan, Sampson smacked two sixes off Rashid Khan en route to a 24-ball 30

"So, he's one of those ones that I think can definitely play a role in these sort of conditions that we're going to," Hope said. "We saw in his debut game against Afghanistan, he negated the likes of Rashid Khan and some of the most experienced spinners across world cricket. When you've got the likes of Rovman [Powell] and the rest of the guys, who are power-hitters - you still have to have that depth. I think he'll be one that can probably follow the likes of Rovman and those guys, who can finish the innings, and play spin in the middle period."

Speaking on the broader issues of batting, Hope said: "Dot balls have been our Achilles heel for quite some time. And it's important as batters, we limit those dot balls. And we've got power-hitters, guys who score freely and know how to get boundaries. So, if we can limit those dot balls with the boundaries, then we're going to give ourselves the best chance of maximising runs and scoring big totals or chasing anything that teams put on the board.

"Spin would be a threat in those conditions [in India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup]. Having said that, it could be completely different. It could be grass, fast and bouncy. Who knows?

Quentin Sampson made his T20 debut in the CPL last year • CPL T20 via Getty Images

"So we've still got to ensure that we're prepared and ready for that. We always have to change the way we go about playing our innings as batters and as bowlers, how we have to assess certain conditions, where we have to take more pace off, if you've got to take the pitch out of the equation."

Hope slots back into the side for their upcoming series against South Africa , alongside other regulars Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford, all of whom were absent during the series against Afghanistan because of commitments at SA20. When asked what he saw his role in the batting line-up as, he cited his flexibility as key to his leadership.

"The best thing for our team is me being as flexible as possible," Hope said. "There's always an option of me going at the top, as well as in the middle, depending on the combinations that we're looking for. But I just think as long as I keep my mind open, I just want to make sure everyone is settling into their respective roles, that they're as comfortable as possible.

"And I'm almost filling in, if that makes sense. Because at the end of the day, if everyone is comfortable, everyone is hitting their straps the way they need to, then all the performances come together and we're a stronger unit. So definitely at the top, I would say the top four [for my batting position] is what we're looking at."

Hope said in the absence of the injured Alzarri Joseph for the South Africa tour, they would look to Shamar Joseph to make up. "We know how much of an impactful player he is in all three formats," Hope said of Alzarri. "He's one of our main fast bowlers in West Indies cricket currently. We've missed him for quite some time now. Having said that, we've also got the firepower of Shamar with his pace as well."