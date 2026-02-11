Smith called up as cover for Australia with Marsh injured for T20 World Cup opener

Steven Smith has been called up to Australia 's T20 World Cup squad as cover after captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of their opening match against Ireland. Marsh suffered a blow to the groin during training earlier this week which has led to testicular bleeding.

Marsh did his pre-match press conference as scheduled on Tuesday. But news emerged of his absence from the game just 15 minutes before the toss in Colombo.

"He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement," a CA statement said. "Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice.

"Standby player Steven Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required."

Marsh's unavailability meant that Australia were effectively selecting from just 12 players for their opening match with Josh Hazlewood yet to officially be replaced in the squad and Tim David being held back for the Zimbabwe game on Friday after the hamstring injury which ended his BBL. Sean Abbott is there, but as a travelling reserve and not an official part of the squad yet.

Smith, who played his last T20I in February 2024, is now a step closer to being parachuted into Australia's World Cup squad after making a compelling case during his BBL campaign with Sydney Sixers where he plundered 299 runs at 59.80 and a strike-rate of 167.97 in six innings.