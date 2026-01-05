Adam Gilchrist jinxes Harry Brook and then Brook jinxes his own team-mate
The commentator's curse persists.
On the second day of the Sydney Ashes Test, when Harry Brook was in the 80s, Adam Gilchrist, on commentary, talked about how getting a hundred would ease some pressure off Brook, giving the example of Joe Root, who had a 12-year-wait for his first Test century down under.
"Everyone's aware that for so long, however many years it was, maybe 12 years or so, that Joe Root didn't have a hundred on Australian soil and it became such a talking point," Gilchrist said on the microphone with England commentator Isa Guha next to him. "He obviously nailed it this time around. So if Harry Brook can tick off something as significant as scoring a Test match hundred on these shores, it will help him for his time when he comes back here and gets rid of the monkey off the back."
No sooner had he said that, Brook was caught at slip off Scott Boland for 84. "And he's not going to do it today," Gilchrist continued while getting a side-eye from Guha.
Brook, meanwhile, performed a jinx of his own when he mocked the part-time bowling of Marnus Labuschagne. Talking about Australia's bowling attack at a press conference after the first day, Brook said: "You can see why they have gone with a five-six seam attack this week, however many they have got in there - Labuschagne as well."
Labuschagne came on to bowl shortly before lunch on day four, looking to break up a significant partnership between Root and Jamie Smith with some short-pitched bowling. His fourth ball was a gentle short ball outside off, which Smith tried to slap towards off side, however only managing to miscue it for an easy catch to deep cover. Justin Langer, the former Australia coach, called it: "one of the dumbest shots you'll ever see in Test cricket."