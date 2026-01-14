All the Under-19 World Cup dance reels you may want to see

The Under-19 World Cup is starting tomorrow and while there's plenty of preview content elsewhere on our site, here at Buzz, it's reels and memes that we're interested in. Let's get to know the young gen and all the cool dance moves and zany hairstyles that we should be copying from them.

First up, Japan's players show us some good bat-tapping skills, spatial awareness and team-work.

While South Africa gear up for the World Cup, they are also nervously waiting for their school results, some less worried than others.

They also worked on their fielding skills with a fun "grab the ball" challenge.

Bangladesh also have a unique agility practice drill, which more famous cricketers could try to do when they want to avoid the paps?

Zimbabwe's drill is a tough one: blind catching practice with the ball popping up from behind you.

India have all the trendy dance moves down pat.

Scotland's dancing looks like something us old fogeys could replicate, perhaps?

Afghanistan jump on a trend…

Ireland also get onto a trend with the hope of getting some sight-seeing in.

Australia are practising for some turning tracks, it looks like.

Tanzania, who are playing their very first global cricket tournament, warm up with a group song.