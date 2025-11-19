Glenn McGrath ditched by Australia broadcaster for betting agency partnership

Glenn McGrath , Australia's legendary fast bowler, has been dropped from his commentary duties on the eve of the Ashes, due to his partnership with a betting agency.

McGrath, 55, claimed 563 Test wickets in a 13-year career from 1993 to 2007, including 157 at 20.92 in 30 Ashes Tests.

He had been lined up to provide commentary on ABC radio, with the first Test against England starting in Perth on Friday.

However, he has fallen foul of strict rules that prevent staff members at ABC, Australia's national broadcaster, from having commercial deals with betting agencies.

In a statement, an ABC spokesperson confirmed McGrath and the broadcaster had "mutually parted ways", after his arrangement with bet365 had been disclosed by his management.

"The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes. We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future. Our great commentary team, led by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is excited for the first Test in Perth this Friday."

McGrath has long been synonymous with his pre-series Ashes predictions, routinely declaring - even during his playing career - that Australia would win the series "5-0".