What's Annabel Sutherland eating as she tops the Women's World Cup wickets table?

Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland is having a terrific World Cup. Five matches in and she's already the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 15 at an average of 12.13. And in Australia's last game, she scored 98 not out. How is she doing it all?

Well, some carbs are helping. While fielding against New Zealand , Sutherland got sandwiches and bananas delivered to her on the field. "I like my toasties," Sutherland said after the game. "Some naan with honey too. I had that in the fielding innings - that goes down a treat."

Sutherland added an unbeaten 180 with Ash Gardner in Australia's six-wicket win against New Zealand, but narrowly missed out on getting what would have been her first World Cup hundred.

At the start of the 40th over, Australia needed 11 more to win. Gardner, with three fours in the previous over, had moved to 96 while Sutherland was on 92. The race to get to their hundreds was on.

"We were like, we'll get there, but to be honest, just happy with getting the win," Sutherland said. "Yeah, Ashy cashed in and sped along. I was happy to watch it from the other end."

When Gardner got to her hundred in the 40th over, Australia needed another four to win and Sutherland still needed eight more to get to her hundred. "I blocked out Bell's [Lauren Bell] over, because I really wanted Belsy to have a chance," Gardner explained.

At the start of the 41st over, Sutherland needed five more for her hundred and Australia still needed four to win. "We ran the two," Gardner said, "and I was like, here we go." Sutherland took a single from the second delivery and Gardner finished the chase with a four.