This is not over, you have been warned, David Warned

Talking of Australia openers, Steven Smith has taken his first-in-the-nets-last-out approach to its logical conclusion by successfully petitioning to be Warner's replacement . Smith, it seems, was bored of sitting around talking to his team-mates and pretending to like crosswords before a couple of wickets fell and he could fidget his way out to the middle, so decided to seek a new challenge. For a man whose problem-solving approach to batting has long had a touch of Zack Galifianakis math about it, this makes sense - but we can't help but wonder if Smith's not-inconsiderable cricketing acumen might be put to better use. Never mind dealing with new-ball swing and fullish lengths, couldn't Smith challenge himself by trying to fix the international calendar or discover the true meaning of Matthew Hayden?