Northern Superchargers officially renamed Sunrisers Leeds

Northern Superchargers have been renamed 'Sunrisers Leeds' by their new owners, one of three anticipated name changes in the Hundred ahead of the 2026 season.

The new owners have now filed documents to Companies House in the UK, which confirm that the Superchargers name will be discontinued. The new name 'Sunrisers Leeds' falls in line with their other franchise brands: Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20.