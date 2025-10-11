Ticket sales begin for World Cup semi-finals

The sale of tickets for the semi-finals of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will start from 6pm IST on October 11, the ICC has announced. Google Pay users have an exclusive two-day pre-sale window before the general sale goes live at 7pm IST on October 13.

The release stated that tickets are available for the first semi-final on September 29 in Guwahati. The first semi-final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo if Pakistan qualify. In that case, there will be a 100% refund for fans who had booked tickets in Guwahati. The chances of Pakistan's qualification are slim with them losing each of their first three games , including one against Bangladesh.

The tickets for the first semi-final are priced at INR 100 while those for the second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai are priced at INR 150. The Navi Mumbai stadium has attracted big crowds for women's games in the recent past.

Tickets for the India vs Australia match in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and for the India vs England game on October 19 in Indore have already been sold out. Tickets for India vs New Zealand on October 23 and India vs Bangladesh on October 26 are close to being sold out as well.