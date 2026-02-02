Tony Pigott, former Sussex seamer and CEO, dies aged 67

Tony Pigott, the former Sussex and England seamer who went on to become the county's chief executive, has died at the age of 67.

Pigott debuted for Sussex as a teenager in 1978, and memorably converted his maiden first-class wicket into a hat-trick, against Surrey at Hove, having gone wicketless in his first two appearances.

His one and only Test appearance was a similarly notable occasion. He had been playing club cricket in New Zealand when an injury crisis hit the touring England squad in 1983-84, and he had to postpone his wedding - scheduled for the Monday of the match - in order to take part.

In 1994, he left Sussex for Surrey, but a series of back injuries forced his retirement two years later, at which point he returned to his home county as second-team coach.

The following year, however, he became chief executive following an overhaul of the committee, and ushered in a period of sustained success that began with the club becoming the first county to install permanent floodlights, and culminated in 2003 in their maiden County Championship win.

Chris Adams, the club's title-winning captain, led the tributes on the Sussex website.

"Tony was one of, if not, the biggest positive transformative influences in the history of the club," he wrote. "An incredibly sad day for his family, the Sussex family and indeed the broader family of cricket.

"Personally, Tony played an enormous part in moulding my life for the better and was the number one reason I signed for Sussex in 1998. A really loveable, glass-half-full character who will be missed dearly by many.

"Thank you 'Lester' for everything you did for Sussex CCC, the 2003 Championship in my eyes will always be dedicated to you and the brave few who stood up and were counted in 1997."