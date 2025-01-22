U-19 Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh, NZ and USA qualify for Super Six

Legspinner Anisa Akter Soba picked up 4 for 25 as Bangladesh beat Scotland by 17 runs in Bangi to become the second team after Australia to reach Super Six from Group D. Scotland can also qualify if Australia beat Nepal later in the day.

After being sent in, Bangladesh found themselves on 50 for 5 after ten overs. Afia Ashima and captain Sumaiya Akter then added 38 in 33 balls to give the innings some stability. Ashima fell for 21 but Sumaiya stayed unbeaten till the end, scoring 28 off 36 balls to take the side to 120 for 9.

In response, Scotland were 19 for no loss in four overs before Soba bowled Emma Walsingham for 11. In the same over, Pippa Kelly was run-out. Wicketkeeper Pippa Sproul and captain Niamh Muir put the chase back on track by adding 50 in 60 balls, but after Muir fell for 22, none of the incoming batters could cross even 5.

Sproul tried to keep Scotland in the contest with her 43 off 41. But Soba ended her resistance and then went on to take two more wickets as Scotland could manage only 103 for 8.

New Zealand bowled out Samoa for 40 • ICC/Getty Images

After defeats to South Africa and Nigeria, New Zealand secured a spot in the Super Six stage with a drubbing of Samoa in Kuching.

In a rain-affected 17-over game, New Zealand were in trouble with the bat at 12 for 3. But Eve Wolland and Anika Todd added 55 for the fourth wicket to steady the ship.

After Todd fell for a 19-ball 27, it was on Wolland to hold New Zealand's innings together. She hit two fours and two sixes before she fell for 48 off 43 in the final over, helping New Zealand get to 107 for 9. For Samoa, seamer Olive Lefaga took three wickets and Verra Farane took two.

The total proved to be more than enough, as New Zealand skittled Samoa out for just 40, with no batter reaching the double digits. Rishika Jaswal and Tash Wakelin claimed three wickets each while Sophie Court picked up two.

Davina Perrin smashed 74 off 45 balls • ICC/Getty Images

Sent in, USA mustered 119 for 5 from their 20 overs, with captain Anika Kolan top-scoring with an unbeaten 46 off 42. Prisha Thanawala and Trudy Johnson struck twice each for England.

England didn't get off to the best of starts, with opener Erin Thomas out for a golden duck off the second ball of the chase. But, it was one-way traffic thereon with Perrin and Johnson putting on a 117-run stand that took them two runs short of the target. England captain Abi Norgrove had to just hit the winning run off the first ball she faced, with Johnson finishing unbeaten on 44.