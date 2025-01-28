Bangladesh finish Super Six campaign on a high; SA vs USA washed out
Bangladesh ended their Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign by defeating West Indies in their last Super Six game. They finished third on the Group 1 table, behind semi-finalists India and Australia, by wrapping up a ten-wicket win in a rain-hit contest.
Offspinner Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to restrict West Indies to 54 for 6 in 13 overs. Her spell with the new ball removed three of the top four inside five overs. From 16 for 3, West Indies sunk to 22 for 4 and 37 for 5. Amrita Ramtahal, the No. 6, scored a 23-ball 16 to give West Indies 54 to defend.
In response, Bangladesh openers Juairiya Ferdous (25*) and Fahomida Choya (14*) took only 8.5 overs to chase the target. They were also helped by the 16 wide runs that West Indies' bowlers conceded. West Indies finished bottom of their Super Six table with four defeats.
South Africa - one of the Group 2 semi-finalists alongside England - finished their Super Six campaign with a washed-out game against United States of America in Kuching.
The result helped South Africa complete their Group 2 campaign unbeaten, finishing on seven points and as table toppers.