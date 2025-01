Bangladesh finish Super Six campaign on a high; SA vs USA washed out

Offspinner Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to restrict West Indies to 54 for 6 in 13 overs. Her spell with the new ball removed three of the top four inside five overs. From 16 for 3, West Indies sunk to 22 for 4 and 37 for 5. Amrita Ramtahal, the No. 6, scored a 23-ball 16 to give West Indies 54 to defend.