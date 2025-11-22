Unassuming Taijul wears the crown of the best Bangladesh bowler

that moment. To grasp Taijul Islam 's big moment, you have to get as close to the pitch as possible. You can't sit in a cushy, soundproof press box to get a feeling of the height he has scaled. As a Bangladesh fan, the best you can do is witness the moment at the Shere Bangla National Stadium's grandstand. A seat in the lower part of the grandstand could be useful, given how close it is to the action. It is a side view, though, so you might miss the nuances of Taijul's bowling, but it is aboutmoment.

Bangladesh declared their second innings shortly after the lunch break on the fourth day in the Dhaka Test . Taijul broke Shakib Al Hasan 's record of most Test wickets for Bangladesh in the sixth over of Ireland's chase. The Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie, trying to work the ball away towards square leg, was undone by a slightly quicker delivery. The huge appeal was followed by the raised finger, before Balbirnie called for the review.

The small crowd cheered. Taijul ran a little bit with his clenched fist. Mushfiqur Rahim, the man of the moment in Dhaka, tried to pick him up to take the celebration to the next level. Taijul would have none of it, as he politely asked to be let down. After the TV umpire confirmed the three reds, Taijul calmly walked back to his mark. If you blinked, you would have missed his smile.

In terms of Test wickets, Taijul has now surpassed the man who has practically built Bangladesh cricket. Shakib is someone he looked up to before he made his Test debut, and in whose shadow he became a top-class operator. If you peel back another layer, Taijul now rightfully wears the crown of the best Bangladesh bowler - the one that has come down from Mohammad Rafique , the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets for the country, and, of course, Shakib, the first to 200 Test wickets.

According to Taijul, though, he never really targeted records but wanted to play for Bangladesh for a long time. He said that he understands what he needs to do at the highest level, although he doesn't enjoy the "underrated" tag. "I always wanted to have a long career," he said. "I never really thought that I would be on top of the wicket-takers' list. You just don't plan that way, especially when you are starting a Test career.

"I think around the time [I got to 200 wickets], I probably had the consistency and experience to convince myself that I can serve Bangladesh cricket for a longer time. I think it was around this time that I considered that I might get a few more wickets. It is not about proving myself to anyone. I think performance is the most important aspect at the highest level. I am always tagged as an underrated bowler, but I think it's only the media that considers me as underrated."

Seven of Taijul's 17 five-fors have come in wins • Associated Press

Taijul was Shakib's understudy and played second fiddle to him for a long time. He wasn't always an automatic choice outside the subcontinent. And if you consider his celebration on Saturday, he is an unassuming person who doesn't have glamour or a glitzy social-media following.

But he is reliable, and bowls tirelessly. He has made contributions, big and small and mostly impactful, in his 11 years at the highest level. Seven of his 17 five-wicket hauls and one of his two ten-wicket hauls have come in Bangladesh's wins.

His 10 for 184 in Bangladesh's 150-run win against New Zealand in Sylhet in 2023 is probably his greatest moment. He took Kane Williamson's wicket in both innings. When the chips were down, as was the case in Bangladesh's first day-night Test in Kolkata in 2019, Taijul was the 12th man who had to step up as a batter as Nayeem Hasan's concussion substitute. He took Ajinkya Rahane's wicket and took a splendid catch of Virat Kohli. He batted bravely too.

There were numerous times when Taijul stepped up when Bangladesh ran into trouble. Still, he is the one who has to prove his worth to the selectors often.

Taijul took on the mantle of being the lead spinner in the attack in 2017, since Shakib became irregular in Tests. Ten of his 17 five-fors have come in the last five years, a period in which Bangladesh have increasingly played more Tests, and mostly without Shakib.

"The national team is where you have to keep performing," he said. "Look at Shakib bhai - he was No. 1 in the world for a reason. He was always performing. That was his quality. We remember his suggestions. He would always share his experience with us."