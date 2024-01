Snehith Reddy, Oscar Jackson give NZ opening win

In response, Nepal had a shaky start with Deepak Bohara being dismissed in the first over for a duck. Arjun Kumal , the other opener, led Nepal's fight with 90 off 104 balls, including 12 fours, but he lacked support from the other end - the next-best score in Nepal's chase was captain Dev Khanal's 36 off 34 balls. Jackson was impressive with the ball as well, returning 2 for 25 in his seven overs. Mason Clarke was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking 3 for 25 in his eight overs.