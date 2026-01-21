Mayes' 191 helps England crush Scotland; Omarzai blows Tanzania away

England 404 for 6 (Mayes 191, Moores 81, Woodhouse 3-88) beat Scotland 152 (Carter 34, Falconer 3-19, Lumsden 2-17) by 252 runs

Mayes added 188 for the second wicket with Joseph Moores , with the stand taking only 129 deliveries. That set England up for a huge score after Scotland asked them to bat first. England scored 75 in the first powerplay, with Mayes the more aggressive of the two batters. He got to fifty off 33 balls in the 13th over, and as his innings progressed particularly enjoyed playing the reverse sweep past and over short third.

The partnership ended when Moores, on 81, found the deep midwicket fielder off Finlay Jones in the 25th over. By then, Mayes had reached his century off just 65 balls. Dropped on 118 by Finlay Carter, Mayes went on to magnify Scotland's misery. In all, he cracked 18 fours and eight sixes in his innings.

Scotland hardly got going in the chase. They didn't lose any wickets in the first powerplay, but only scored 33. From 38 without loss, they suffered a collapse of 4 for 14, and it was a matter of time before England wrapped up victory. Carter was Scotland's top scorer with 34, while Caleb Falconer, Manny Lumsden and Ralphie Albert shared seven wickets for England.

Ben Mayes and Joseph Moores added 188 for the second wicket • ICC/Getty Images

Afghanistan 88 for 1 (Shinozada 55*, Juma 1-32) beat Tanzania 85 (Omarzai 5-9, Niazai 2-9) by nine wickets

Tanzania laboured to just 14 runs in the powerplay, playing out two maidens and losing two wickets. To add to their trouble, Rehaan Ahtif retired hurt in the 16th over. Augustino Mwamele and captain Laksh Bakrania added 35 for the fourth wicket, but that was as good as it got for Tanzania. From 66 for 3 in the 29th over, they lost 7 for 19 in the next 7.1 overs.

During that collapse, offspinner Uzairullah Niazai took two wickets, including that of Bakrania. Only three Tanzania batters got into double figures.