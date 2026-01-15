Captain Peake hopes to 'provide a calm head' as Australia look to defend U-19 crown

Peake, who only turned 19 in September last year, seriously emerged into the spotlight earlier in the month after a stunning last-ball six lifted Melbourne Renegades over powerhouse Perth Scorchers at a febrile Optus Stadium.

Unruffled by the jeering from the partisan Scorchers fans, Peake, a left-hand batter, skipped to the off side and lifted a full delivery from seamer Aaron Hardie into the terraces. Following a mighty celebration, a rare highlight in another tough season for Renegades, Peake raced to the airport straight afterwards to make the journey to southern Africa and join his Under-19 team-mates.

"I actually thought I was going to miss the Perth game because I had to leave that night, but I was just happy to get one extra game," Peake said, having signed a two-year extension with Renegades. "It was exciting, and probably took me a few days to calm down after it."

Having established himself as a key cog in Renegades' middle order, smashing 57 off 29 balls against a Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Brisbane Heat attack in the season opener, Peake naturally felt bittersweet about having his breakout BBL season cut short.

"It's a bit of an interesting situation, one that I've never really been involved in before," he said. "It's definitely different - leaving a professional environment to come into the Under-19s. But to captain your country is a massive honour, and I'm very grateful to get the opportunity. That's all I'm focusing on at the moment."

Since arriving in Windhoek, Peake has focused on shifting gears to the 50-over format and adjusting to the spin-friendly surfaces in Namibia ahead of Australia's opening match against Ireland on Friday. Australia also face Japan and Sri Lanka in Group C as they seek a fifth tournament title.

"There's been a lot of learnings, but probably particularly with spin bowling over here on the slow wickets - trying to be a bit more precise when hitting to the sweepers," Peake said. "You have to play quite differently to how we go about it in Australia. A lot of the boys are really good and strong against pace bowling, so I think that will hold us in good stead. But I've been trying to pass on some of that knowledge about footwork and maybe taking it down a notch against spin."

Oliver Peake hit a last-ball six for Melbourne Renegades against Perth Scorchers • Getty Images

Having gained invaluable experience being around Australia's Test squad in Sri Lanka last year, Peake is most certainly on the radar of the national selectors, and is assuming that the captaincy reins will be another important step in his development.

"I'm super pumped to be able to do it," he said. "I think I've learned quite a lot over my junior journey about mixing with different personalities. I'm hoping to provide a calm head when things are starting to get stressful or anything like that. I'm trying to be relaxed and allow the boys to play the way that they have throughout their whole junior careers."

Peake will lean on his experience after being a key member of Australia's title-winning team at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. There will be pressure with Peake's squad following in the footsteps of the highly-touted cohort that featured numerous players who have since emerged in the limelight, including Sam Konstas, Mahli Beardman and Harry Dixon.

Offspin-bowling allrounder Will Malajczuk , who has been on the fringes of Western Australia's one-day squad, and quick Charles Lachmund , are among the top prospects in this current squad.

"Very fun to look back on. Makes my day to reminisce on those good times," Peake said about the 2024 edition, where he hit an unbeaten 46 off 43 balls at No. 6 in the final against India . "[On Wednesday], we had a massive ceremony, and the [World] Cup was presented to everyone. Hopefully, we can get our hands back on it.