Will Malajczuk's 51-ball century helps Australia blow Japan away
New Zealand, meanwhile, suffered another washout after their game against Bangladesh was rained out
Australia 204 for 2 (Malajczuk 102, Samuel 60*, Parmar 1-35) beat Japan 201 for 8 (Tani-Kelly 79*, Cooray 3-31, Byrom 2-32) by eight wickets
The first over of the 202 chase set the tone for what followed as Australia cruised past Japan at the Under-19 World Cup in Windhoek. Will Malajczuk smashed Nikhil Pol for 14 runs, and never looked back, racing to a 23-ball fifty and a 51-ball hundred as Australia chased down the target with eight wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare to seal a Super Sixes berth.
By the time Japan finally got rid of Malajczuk, he had thumped 102 off 55 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes. He brought up his half-century midway through the sixth over, by which point Australia were already 66 for 0, with Malajczuk contributing 57 of those runs off 26 balls. At the other end, his opening partner Nitesh Samuel scored 7 from ten deliveries.
The pair added 135 for the first wicket, with Malajczuk doing the bulk of the damage as Samuel settled into a calmer role. While Malajczuk fell shortly after reaching his hundred, Samuel carried on to bring up his fifty off 62 balls in the 25th over and finished unbeaten on 60. He had scored an unbeaten 77 against Ireland in Australia's opening game of the tournament.
Earlier, Japan were content to take their time after opting to bat. Hugo Tani-Kelly was once again their standout, following up his 101 not out against Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 79. Japan, however, slipped from a position of stability to lose four wickets for 13 runs in a middle-order collapse, during which legspinner Naden Cooray struck three times.
Tani-Kelly added 72 for the seventh wicket with Montgomery Hara-Hinze before Japan eventually finished on 201, although 30 extras from Australia played its part. The target hardly bothered Australia, whose win makes both teams' next group game a dead rubber.
No result: New Zealand 51 for 1 vs Bangladesh
Rain in Bulawayo allowed just ten overs of action between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The match began an hour later than scheduled, and as a 47-over contest after Bangladesh opted to bowl. Iqbal Hossain Emon cleaned Hugo Bogue up for 8 in the second over, but just as Aryan Mann and Tom Jones steadied New Zealand, rain returned, only for no play to be possible after that. It was New Zealand's second washed-out game in a row, and they will hope to beat India in their final group game so that they don't have to depend on the result of the Bangladesh-USA match to progress to the Super Sixes.