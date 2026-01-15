Aman Mokhade equals record for quickest 1000 runs in List A cricket
He reached the landmark in just 16 innings and is the quickest Indian to achieve the record
Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade has equalled the record for the quickest to reach 1000 runs in List A cricket, getting there in just 16 innings. Former South Africa batter Graeme Pollock also reached the mark in 16 innings.
Mokhade is the fastest Indian to 1000 List A runs, bettering the previous record held by Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Mukund - both reaching there in 17 innings. He achieved the feat against Karnataka in the semi-final of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed 138 off 122, playing a key role in Vidarbha's comfortable six-wicket win at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The 24-year-old is in the middle of a dream run across formats. Having first made his debut in 2022-23, it is only this season that he's risen from the fringes and firmly into the spotlight. He scored 577 runs in seven innings at 96.16 in the first leg of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, which included three hundreds and a fifty.
He was Vidarbha's leading run-scorer in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well before having a bumper Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Mokhade is the current leading run-scorer in the tournament with 781 runs in nine innings at an average of 97.62 with five centuries and a fifty. His five hundreds are the joint-most for a batter in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Mokhade began the tournament with 110 against Bengal and followed it up with scores of 82 and 139 against Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively. There was a blip against Chandigarh, but he stormed back with tons against Baroda and Uttar Pradesh. His century in the semi-final has taken Vidarbha one step closer to a maiden Vijay Hazare title.