Shrijith's 150* eclipses Iyer's 114* as Karnataka chase down 383 against Mumbai

Mumbai proceeded to up their scoring rate as Iyer added 30 off 22 with Tamore and 56 off 34 with Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 16). That set the stage for a frenetic finish, as Iyer and Shivam Dube proceeded to put on an unbroken 148 off the last 65 balls of Mumbai's innings. While Dube scored an unbeaten 63 off 36 (5x4, 5x6), Iyer from the other end smashed 74 off the last 29 balls of his innings.