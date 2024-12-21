Shrijith's 150* eclipses Iyer's 114* as Karnataka chase down 383 against Mumbai

Karnataka 383 for 3 (Shrijith 150*, Aneesh 82, Dubey 65*, Juned 2-70) beat Mumbai 382 for 4 (Iyer 114*, Tamore 84, Mhatre 78, Dube 63*, Dubey 2-89) by seven wickets

Playing only his third List A game, K Shrijith struck an unbeaten 101-ball 150 to lead Karnataka home in the second-highest successful chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, as they hauled down a target of 383 with 3.4 overs to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium's B ground.

Andhra's successful chase of 384 against Goa in the 2011-12 season continues to hold the tournament record.

Shrijith's effort meant that Shreyas Iyer 's unbeaten 114 off just 55 balls went in vain for Mumbai. Iyer hit five fours and as many as ten sixes as he hurried Mumbai to a formidable total following a relatively sedate start. When Iyer walked out, Mumbai were 148 for 2 in the 30th over, following a 141-run second-wicket stand, off 160 balls, between Hardik Tamore (84 off 94) and Ayush Mhatre (78 off 82).

Mumbai proceeded to up their scoring rate as Iyer added 30 off 22 with Tamore and 56 off 34 with Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 16). That set the stage for a frenetic finish, as Iyer and Shivam Dube proceeded to put on an unbroken 148 off the last 65 balls of Mumbai's innings. While Dube scored an unbeaten 63 off 36 (5x4, 5x6), Iyer from the other end smashed 74 off the last 29 balls of his innings.

Amid the carnage of Mumbai's innings, new-ball operator Vasuki Koushik finished with the impressive figures of 0 for 45 from his ten overs.

In contrast with Mumbai's gradual build-up of steam, Karnataka kept pace with the required rate almost throughout their chase. They were 106 for 2 in the 15th over, with openers Nikin Jose (21 off 13) and Mayank Agarwal (47 off 48) having both departed, when Shrijith walked to the crease.

The wicketkeeper-batter took charge of the innings thereafter, first putting on 94 with No. 3 KV Aneesh , who made a 66-ball 82 on his List A debut, and then dominating an unbroken stand of 183 off just 119 balls with the legspinning allrounder Praveen Dubey