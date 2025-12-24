Kohli breaks a Tendulkar record, Rohit catches up with Warner

Tendulkar had achieved the landmark of 16,000 in 391 innings, finishing with 21,999 runs from 538 innings in 551 List A games, of which 18,426 came from 452 ODI innings. Kohli has 14,557 runs from 296 ODI innings.

Kohli now has the record for being the fastest man to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 onwards.

Tendulkar and Kohli are the only Indians in the top five on the list of fastest to 16,000 runs in List A cricket. The others, below them, are Gordon Greenidge (422 innings), Ricky Ponting (430 innings) and Graham Gooch and Viv Richards (435 innings).

Like Kohli, Rohit is also making a comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over competition. Kohli last participated in the tournament in 2009-2010, while Rohit did so in 2017-18.

When Rohit got to his century on the day, it made him the second oldest, at 38 years and 238 days, to get to triple figures in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Bengal's Anustup Majumdar scored two centuries in the 2023-24 season when he was past 39. Rohit finished with 155 off 94 balls after having reached his century in 62 balls. He hit 18 fours and nine sixes in his innings as Mumbai won by eight wickets.

Kohli's decision to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came after weeks of speculation, but his return also coincided with a rich vein of form. He was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against South Africa late last month, hitting two hundreds and an unbeaten half-century. Rohit, too, gave strong evidence that he was far from a spent force with a superb hundred in Australia, followed by two half-centuries in three innings against South Africa.