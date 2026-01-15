Washington ruled out of New Zealand T20Is as well

There is no confirmation yet on whether the injury, which the BCCI described as "acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib", could impact his participation in the T20 World Cup. India play their first match on the opening day on February 7 against USA in Mumbai. The selectors picked Delhi batting allrounder Ayush Badoni as Washington's replacement for the ODI series. Whether Badoni will be added to the T20I squad is not yet known.