Why a slow chase was better than a fast one for Pakistan against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's qualification on net run rate, along with Pakistan in Group C, came at the expense of Scotland, who looked poised to qualify at the midway point of Pakistan's chase of the target of 129. However, Pakistan slowed down significantly from the end of the 14th over onwards and ultimately got to the target in 26.2 overs: had they won before 25.2 overs, Scotland, not Zimbabwe, would have qualified for the Super Sixes.

Pakistan gained a significant net run rate advantage with Zimbabwe qualifying ahead of Scotland owing to the format of the Under-19 World Cup. The tournament rules stipulate that points and net run rate are carried forward from the group stage to the Super Sixes, but only from the matches between the sides that qualify from the group. Pakistan progressed with a better net run rate because they had beaten Zimbabwe by a bigger margin than they beat Scotland.

Former international Andy Flower , who was commentating on the game, defended Pakistan's "cunning tactics" in the way they paced their run chase against Zimbabwe.

"I thought it was a justifiable tactic on their part," Flower told ESPNcricinfo. "When they go through to the Super Sixes, they will take their net run rate, which will include the Zimbabwe game but doesn't include the Scotland game. That means their net run rate is better than if Scotland went through.

"They needed to first establish they weren't going to lose the game, and then they just slowed down to make sure Zimbabwe got through. Some people may question the ethics of that, but I personally don't."

Pakistan had beaten Scotland with 6.5 overs to spare. However, they were poised to get a much larger win against Zimbabwe, one that would not have benefitted them in the Super Six stage if Zimbabwe were eliminated from the group. With Pakistan taking the game to the 27th over, they took the advantage of carrying their net run rate forward for a win achieved with 23.4 overs remaining, rather than one with 6.5 overs to spare. Moreover, they also deprived England, who topped group C, of the net run rate boost they got by beating Scotland by 252 runs in the group stage.

If Pakistan's attempt to pace their chase in that manner was deemed as deliberate, that could conceivably constitute a breach of the ICC laws. Law 2.11 states that "any attempt to manipulate an international match for inappropriate strategic or tactical reasons" is a Level 2 Code of Conduct offence. However, proving that the slowdown was deliberate could be extremely difficult.

By the end of the 14th over against Zimbabwe, Pakistan had sped along to 84 in pursuit of 129, needing just 45 in 11.2 overs. However, from that point onwards, Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain slowed down, their attacking intent visibly disappearing. They scored only 36 in the next 12 overs, with 89 balls going by without a boundary.

Flower, who was on commentary during the latter stages of Pakistan's chase, suggested they were aware of the net run rate calculations. "The last ten overs or so, Pakistan have played a cunning game," he said. "The way Pakistan are going about business, they are probably aware of the fact that if they qualify for the super six along with Zimbabwe, they carry through a better net run rate as opposed to with Scotland.

Pakistan's attacking intent returned as soon as Zimbabwe's place in the Super Sixes was secured. With nine required to win, Minhas, the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 74, clobbered Michael Blignaut for two successive sixes over long-on to finish off the game.

As qualification slipped out of Scotland's grasp, Flower said on air that it "must be hard for Scotland to be watching this".