Wiaan Mulder joins Essex for Championship and T20 Blast

Essex have signed South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder for the first half of the season. Mulder will be available from April through June, encompassing the first six rounds of the County Championship as well as six games in the Vitality Blast.

Mulder, 27, has played county cricket previously for Leicestershire and Kent. He has been capped 65 times for South Africa, and last year made 367 not out - the fifth-highest score in Test history - while captaining his country against Zimbabwe.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Wiaan to Essex," Chris Silverwood, Essex's director of cricket, said. "He is a proven international performer and one of the most complete allrounders in the game today.

"His ability to contribute consistently with both bat and ball will add real balance to our squad, and his experience at the highest level will be invaluable to our group. The club is looking forward to seeing the impact Wiaan can make for us in both the County Championship and T20 Blast during his time with us at the start of the 2026 season."

Mulder said: "I am really excited about joining Essex and coming back to the UK for a new challenge. I have always had great experiences playing here and am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together at Essex."

Derbyshire sign Muqeem, Ghazanfar; Yorkshire bring in van Beek

Sufiyan Muqeem has worked with Mickey Arthur at Rangpur Riders • Rangpur Riders

Derbyshire have added Pakistan left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem to their squad for the first half of the T20 Blast. Muqeem, who has played 19 T20Is and four ODIs for his country, will be available for six games in the competition from May.

"Sufiyan is a rising star in T20 cricket and someone I've already had the pleasure of working with already [in the BPL], so I've seen his quality and resilience in pressure situations first-hand," Derbyshire's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said. "When it comes to recruitment, the person matters just as much as the player and we've signed a gem in Sufyan. He's hungry for success and I know he will be a fantastic addition to our team for the first half of the Vitality Blast."

Muqeem said: "I'm excited to be joining the Falcons and working with Mickey again, he's a great coach and I'm looking forward to playing in England."

Derbyshire have also secured the return of Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar for the second half of the competition. Ghazanfar was the club's leading wicket-taker last season, with 16 at 24.25.

"Mohammad continues to go from strength in his development and we're pleased to welcome him back for the second half of the 2026 Vitality Blast," Arthur said. "He's performing at a high level around the world, but he was clear with me over the winter that he wanted to come back to Derbyshire, and it's exciting we've managed to get the deal done.

Yorkshire , meanwhile, have brought in Netherlands allrounder Logan van Beek for the first eight games in the County Championship. Van Beek, who has turned out previously for Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Worcestershire, will also be available to play in the Blast.

"I'm delighted to be arriving at Headingley in what is a crucial block of fixtures," van Beek said. "It's so important that we start the season positively and I'm raring to go. Yorkshire are on an upward trajectory and the opportunity to work with the coaches, and the team is one that really excites me."

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general Manager of cricket, said: "Logan is a player with international experience who adds huge value with both bat and ball. Such experience is always important but can be even more vital in the early stages of any season. His track record in the County Championship is also proven.