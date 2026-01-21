India vs New Zealand in 2024-25

Test matches (3): India 0 (0pts), New Zealand 3 (36pts)

New Zealand's build-up for their three-Test tour of India was anything but promising. Tim Southee had stepped down as captain after a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka the previous month, with the baton passing to Tom Latham. Kane Williamson, their star batter and another former captain, had picked up a groin injury that kept him out of the series. And their previous 36 Tests in India had produced only two wins - and 17 defeats.

India, by contrast, seemed set to extend their unparalleled sequence of home series victories. They had made it 18 by beating Bangladesh, which increased their lead at the top of the World Test Championship. A 19th would have left a place in the final within touching distance, even before their five-Test tour of Australia. It was classic David v Goliath. And David it was who ripped the formbook to shreds, inflicting on India a first series defeat at home since Alastair Cook's England won 2-1 in 2012-13.

New Zealand didn't just sweep the series 3-0, they bossed it. In seaming conditions at Bengaluru, where India were humiliated for 46 on the first morning, then on spinning surfaces at Pune and Mumbai, they outclassed their hosts. Defeats in the last two Tests were particularly humbling for Rohit Sharma and his men. Despite the presence of a strong pace attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the world's most dangerous all-format bowler, India banked on turning pitches, helping Washington Sundar to 11 wickets in the Second Test, and Ravindra Jadeja to ten in the Third.