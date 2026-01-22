New Zealand vs England in 2024-25

Test matches (3): New Zealand 1 (9pts), England 2 (21pts)

The only time England had previously played as many as 17 Tests in a calendar year, it left a captain running on empty, and a vacancy soon after. But in contrast to Alastair Cook in 2016, Ben Stokes ended 2024 on a high, presiding over England's first series win in New Zealand for 16 years, and insisting he had plenty in the tank. Yet despite securing the new Crowe-Thorpe Trophy with a 2-1 win, and leading a team whose own rejuvenation had been embodied by the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, Stokes was due back in the garage for repairs. A hamstring tear suffered on the tour's penultimate day - a recurrence of the injury that had interrupted his summer - raised doubts about his viability as a fully fledged all-rounder before series in 2025 against India and Australia.

Stokes was typically defiant at the end of a three-match series which, at 4.40 runs an over (England cantered along at 5.02 to New Zealand's 3.94), was the fastest-scoring in history. After breaking down in his 37th over of the Third Test at Hamilton, he met the inevitable question about workloads with a gruff "I ain't holding back." News that he would undergo surgery quickly followed, and with it a vow from Stokes on social media to "f*** some s*** up" the next time he took to the field. If the language might have caused the ECB to squirm, it confirmed his resolve to give everything.

Stokes had finished the tour of Pakistan less than two months earlier feeling as spun out as his team, having been tactically meek and uncharacteristically tetchy. "I can't take myself into that sort of area ever again," he said before the First Test in his native Christchurch. Having flown out early to visit his mother, Stokes had also felt moved to clear the air with team-mates during a warm-up week in Queenstown. And so, at the end of the trip - even with his left leg strapped and New Zealand sending Tim Southee into retirement with a crushing if consolatory 423-run win - England's victory still felt restorative, a third series win in a year when the team had been refreshed and remodelled.

The Crowe-Thorpe trophy itself - a Maori taonga, or treasured item - was a poignant addition to Test cricket's collection of bilateral titles. It had been crafted by David Ngawati, a celebrated local artist, using willow from two precious bats: the Gunn & Moore used by Martin Crowe to score 142 at Lord's in 1994, and the Kookaburra with which Graham Thorpe made 119 and 108 during England's 1996-97 tour of New Zealand. Coming four months after Thorpe took his own life - a loss felt acutely by Stokes and Joe Root, two of his batting apprentices - it underlined the bond between the countries. The grassy banks at Hagley Oval, Basin Reserve and Seddon Park, where fans from both sides mingled amicably, spoke of harmony off the field too.

New Zealand had begun with an outside chance of making the World Test Championship final, but faltered while the series was live, and spent it carrying Southee towards the finishing line: his six wickets cost 54. Defeat was a jolt for a side who had just returned from a historic 3-0 win in India. As well as initially dropping the player of that series, Will Young, to accommodate Kane Williamson's return from injury, the hosts also dropped eight catches in Christchurch, five of which allowed Harry Brook to repeatedly wriggle free like a cartoon mouse, and make a match-shaping 171. Along with a ten-wicket haul for Brydon Carse - the first by an England seamer abroad since Ryan Sidebottom during their previous series win in New Zealand, in 2007-08 - it gave the tourists a 1-0 lead.

Those reprieves set Brook's tour in motion. In the Second Test at Wellington, on a series-clinching opening day of 15 wickets, he transcended a greentop with a masterful 123 from 115 balls. He declared it the best of his eight Test centuries, just two months after his triple in Multan, and nudged Root off the top of the ICC rankings - despite Root scoring a hundred of his own in the second innings. But Brook's first reign as No. 1 was brief, and his tour a microcosm of England's: slightly fortuitous in the First Test, vastly superior in the Second, plunged into an ice bucket in the Third. Indeed, along with belated recalls for Young (Devon Conway, who had struggled for runs, was on paternity leave) and Mitchell Santner, it was above all the 6ft 4in Will O'Rourke, summoning hitherto unseen speeds of 95mph and dismissing Brook for nought and one, who averted a whitewash.

Another Hamilton century for Williamson, who top-scored in the series with 395 runs but never dominated England, built on his work. But Daryl Mitchell thrived only when the pressure was off, and Rachin Ravindra - without even a half-century - failed to match his heroics in India. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell's lone innings of note was a hard-hitting century in a lost cause at Wellington. And well though O'Rourke bowled, often without reward, the best quick in a seam-dominated series was the muscular Carse, whose 18 wickets followed nine in his debut series, in Pakistan; 27 was more than Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad ever managed in an English winter. Along with 12 for Gus Atkinson - who finished his first year of Test cricket with 52, and picked up a hat-trick at Wellington - it underlined England's success in moving on from two greats. Chris Woakes, the one remaining veteran, was rested for the final Test, and ended his own winter with three wins from three.

England's renewal was perhaps best reflected by Bethell's trio of second-innings half-centuries from No. 3, despite arriving as a spare batter without a professional hundred (he hadn't gone in higher than No. 4 for Warwickshire either). Everything changed during the warm-up match in Queenstown, where head coach Brendon McCullum - keen to test out his bowlers against a youthful Prime Minister's XI - used his local contacts to whistle up a road roller from the nearby airport, in a bid to flatten out the pitch before the second day. Next morning, having been inked in to keep wicket while Jamie Smith missed the tour to attend the birth of his first child, Jordan Cox fractured his thumb receiving throwdowns in the nets, and was ruled out of the series. Durham's Ollie Robinson was called up, but a passport delay meant Ollie Pope took the gloves for the First Test, sliding down to No. 6 and handing Bethell his chance.

The move was a success: Pope's keeping was assured, and his busy 77 helped Brook rebuild from 71 for four. And with Bethell's back-foot game and steadfast composure catching the eye during an unbeaten fourth-innings 50 - earning a central contract the following week - England stuck with the strategy. Pope's selflessness began to look almost self-defeating. Even after he made a vital 66 alongside Brook in Wellington, turning around another unpromising position, Bethell shone once more with 96, inviting questions about the long-term plan for the No. 3 position. And after Pope was bowled in ugly fashion attempting a reverse ramp on the final day of the series, McCullum spoke vaguely about a "good problem to have".