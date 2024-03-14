New Zealand vs South Africa in 2021-22

Test matches (2): New Zealand 1 (12pts), South Africa 1 (12pts)



After 16 fruitless attempts dating back to 1931-32, New Zealand finally looked set to win a Test series against South Africa, having pulverised seemingly disheartened opponents in the first of two matches in Christchurch. What was labelled South Africa's weakest team in a generation hardly landed a blow as the hosts won the series opener by an innings and 276 runs - their biggest victory, apart from two thrashings of Zimbabwe.

It was New Zealand's first Test win over South Africa since March 2004, and was delivered by a team lacking Kane Williamson (injured), Ross Taylor (retired from Test cricket) and Trent Boult (paternity leave). South Africa were without Quinton de Kock, who had also retired from Tests, and batter Keegan Petersen, who had gone down with Covid.

On the sort of emerald-green Hagley Oval strip which had helped New Zealand win their previous four Tests there, Matt Henry proved irresistible. Match figures of nine for 55 included seven for 23 in the first innings, as South Africa folded for 95; he added an unbeaten 58 from No. 11. The atmosphere in the visitors' dressing-room was the subject of discussion during the First Test, and the questions continued in the post-mortem.

Mark Boucher, the coach, shouldered arms when asked whether he was part of the problem, having recently been charged with misconduct over allegations of racism during his time as a player; he was later exonerated. Dean Elgar, the captain, went on the front foot, saying they had worked through the situation as a group; he stated firmly it was not a problem in their camp. Despite this, everything seemed to point to another New Zealand victory in the Second Test, when Elgar became the first to choose to bat at Hagley Oval, and warned in a post-toss interview that his charges needed to "front up".

His decision was considered bold, given the South Africans had survived only 91 overs in total in the First Test. And yet Elgar, who had concluded the surface was drier - and less green - than usual, tucked in with his new opening partner, Sarel Erwee, who went on to his maiden century in his second Test.

After another maiden century, for wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, New Zealand were set 426, and were never at the races. The seam-friendly pitches meant no opportunity for off-spinner Simon Harmer, back in a South African squad for the first time in more than six years after his Kolpak dalliance with Essex - though Keshav Maharaj played in the Second Test.