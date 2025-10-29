Flexible Shafali Verma 'super ready' to bat in any position

Just a couple of days ago, Shafali Verma was in Surat with the Haryana team, playing in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. On Wednesday, she was addressing the media on the eve of India's World Cup semi-final against Australia after earning a late call-up in place of the injured Pratika Rawal . Shafali was her usual confident self and said that playing a semi-final "was not new to her" and that she feels "super ready" to play in any position India wants her to.

"I was playing domestic cricket and was in good touch," Shafali said. "Talking about the semi-finals, it's not something new for me because I've played many semi-finals before. It's just a matter of keeping my mind clear and giving myself confidence. I've been in such situations earlier, so it's nothing new. I'll keep telling myself to stay calm and believe in myself. So absolutely, I'll do well, 200%.

"Of course, what happened with Pratika - as a sportsperson, seeing that doesn't feel good. No one wants any player to go through such an injury. But I believe God has sent me here to do something good."

Shafali is no stranger to the big stage, having already featured in three T20 World Cups and an ODI World Cup, including a final and a semi-final - both against Australia. After being dropped from both formats last year, she fought her way back into the T20I side in June, though Rawal continued to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top in ODIs.

Having just played the T20s in Surat, Shafali admitted adjusting to the 50-over format would need some work. She has had two training sessions with the squad since joining, focusing on both her defensive game and her trademark big hits.

"Absolutely, I was playing T20s, and as a batter, it's not easy to switch formats so quickly," Shafali said. "But we had good practice sessions yesterday and today. I stayed calm and batted well. I tried to attack the bowlers who were in my range. I've had long batting sessions over the last two days, and I'm feeling really good because whatever I'm trying is working out. So yes, I'm happy with my touch. It's looking very good for me."

While she has built her reputation as a power-hitting opener, Shafali said that she's ready to adapt to any role the team requires.

"That's a management call [if they want to play me tomorrow]. But if you ask me, I'm flexible," she said. "I can play anywhere, not just as an opener or in the middle order. The confidence I have in myself is very important as a sportsperson. So wherever the management wants me to play, I'm super ready."

Consistency - or lack thereof - was a concern when Shafali was dropped, but she's since gone back to domestic cricket and delivered. Last season, she captained Haryana to a quarter-final finish in the one-day competition, topping the run charts with 527 runs at a blistering strike rate of 152.31. While announcing the ODI World Cup squad in August, chief selector Neetu David had said Shafali was "very much part of our system" despite not being named in the squad and that India were "keeping an eye on her."

Shafali Verma prepares for the semi-final clash against Australia in Navi Mumbai • ICC/Getty Images

Inside the dressing room, the message to her has been clear: play your natural game.

"All the players I've spoken to have boosted my confidence a lot, which means a lot to me," Shafali said. "The coach, captain, and even Smriti [Mandhana] told me that I just need to play my game, there's no pressure. I just have to play the way I know, without panicking. So yes, I've been given a lot of freedom, and I'll try to respect the good balls and hit the ones in my range."

Shafali understands the magnitude of the challenge ahead of her - facing an unbeaten Australian side in a World Cup at home. But having faced them 25 times across white-ball formats, including scoring a match-winning 64 not out off 44 balls in a T20I in Navi Mumbai last year, she knows what to expect.

"I've played against Australia many times, so it's not something new for me," she said. "I know their bowlers and their styles. I'll back my strengths, and yes, they'll come hard at us. But we've prepared a lot and everyone's in touch. Hopefully, we'll perform well.