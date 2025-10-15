Can Bangladesh spring a surprise on heavyweights Australia?

Big Picture: Can Bangladesh give Australia a scare?

After the puffing and panting England and South Africa were forced to do in their modest chases this World Cup, Bangladesh 's next target is the biggest fish of them all - world champions Australia . Playing only their second ODI World Cup, Bangladesh would want to drop the seven-time champions a reminder of how their meeting in the 2022 edition had unfolded, when Bangladesh had given Australia a few stutters while defending 135 in a truncated match in Wellington.

Three-and-a-half-years on, Bangladesh have grown by leaps and bounds by running England and South Africa close in this edition, nearly winning on both occasions. Their bowlers had England on the ropes in a modest chase of 178 while their batters set the stage nicely against an experienced South African attack a few days back. However, their fielding let the match slip through with dew around in Visakhapatnam.

Three days on, Bangladesh need to ensure they put their best foot forward in all aspects against the defending champions, if they hope to turn their dream of entering the top four on the points table into reality.

Australia started their campaign with two collapses before rescue acts saved them against New Zealand and Pakistan . Their top order - primarily driven by Alyssa Healy - then got among the runs in their slightly tense win over India, but a few late wickets also had them break into a sweat. Bangladesh will be keen to punch a few holes early into that batting order, for that's their best chance.

Form guide

Australia WWWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first) Bangladesh LLLWL

In the spotlight: Marufa and Litchfield

Marufa Akter will hold the key to Bangladesh's hopes with the new ball. She has had two poor games after her early wickets against both England and Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament. Her hooping inswingers become unplayable when pitched correctly well outside off, which she was unable to do against South Africa. She didn't get her rhythm right that day, her captain said, and Marufa will hope her mojo is back on Thursday, and keep the inswinging threat going by taking a leaf out of Fatima Sana's book from her spell against England on will hold the key to Bangladesh's hopes with the new ball. She has had two poor games after her early wickets against both England and Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament. Her hooping inswingers become unplayable when pitched correctly well outside off, which she was unable to do against South Africa. She didn't get her rhythm right that day, her captain said, and Marufa will hope her mojo is back on Thursday, and keep the inswinging threat going by taking a leaf out of Fatima Sana's book from her spell against England on Wednesday

Phoebe Litchfield is always among the young players to watch out for heading into a big tournament. She got to face only 45 balls in the middle and lower order in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, and now her maiden ODI World Cup has had a slightly lukewarm start. Her quick knock against India had all the signs of a big score before she fell for 40. However, the conditions in Visakhapatnam, where runs are on offer and quick bowlers are getting dispatched, might favour her. For the kind of promise she has shown so early in her career and at such a young age, 22-year-oldis always among the young players to watch out for heading into a big tournament. She got to face only 45 balls in the middle and lower order in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, and now her maiden ODI World Cup has had a slightly lukewarm start. Her quick knock against India had all the signs of a big score before she fell for 40. However, the conditions in Visakhapatnam, where runs are on offer and quick bowlers are getting dispatched, might favour her.

Team news Australia won't feel the need to tinker with their winning XI that beat India on the same ground, covering all bases with their spin and pace attack. Australia won't feel the need to tinker with their winning XI that beat India on the same ground, covering all bases with their spin and pace attack. Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry had walked off against India with cramps in hot and humid conditions, but there was nothing serious with their injury concerns. Only if Sophie Molineux needs a break, since she has returned to international cricket after ten months because of a knee surgery, will Australia make a change by bringing back Georgia Wareham

Australia (probable): 1 Alyssa Healy (cap & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Sophie Molineux/Georgia Wareham, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Alana King, 11 Megan Schutt

Bangladesh nearly pulled off a victory against South Africa on this ground a few days ago, and they seem to have the right balance - with a swing bowler and plenty of spinners - to suit the conditions, which don't offer much for pace bowlers.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Fargana Hoque, 2 Rubya Haider, 3 Sharmin Akhter, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 5 Shorna Akter, 6 Sobhana Mostary, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Ritu Moni, 9 Fahima Khatun, 10 Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

Pitch and conditions: Runs aplenty expected The pitches used in the three matches in Visakhapatnam so far have all offered runs, some swing early on and purchase for the spin bowlers, when they aren't bowling too much over 80kmh. There was plenty of dew in the last game when the Bangladesh bowlers struggled to control the ball while trying to defend 232 against South Africa, and similar conditions could be expected for Thursday. There has been intermittent rain in the build up to all the matches here. For a change, Thursday looks completely clear for the heat and humidity to dominate.

Stats and trivia

Shorna Akter scored the fastest half-century for Bangladesh in ODIs, against South Africa, off just 34 balls

Australia and Bangladesh played a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh in March 2024 which Australia won 3-0

Annabel Sutherland's five-for against India was only the third five-wicket haul for an Australian player in ODI World Cups. The first two were by Tina Macpherson and Lyn Fullston (twice)

Alyssa Healy has the joint-most hundreds (three) in ODI World Cups, along with Meg Lanning and Karen Rolton. Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the overall list with five centuries.

Fahima Khatun and Marufa Akter are the only Bangladesh players to have won Player-of-the-Match awards in ODI World Cups.

Quotes

"I think we had a really good series against them a little bit over a year ago, which sort of gave us some really good insight. Pretty similar team that they're coming out with in this World Cup so far. So we've got some really good intel on that and can obviously look back at the games so far."

Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland says they have done their homework for Bangladesh