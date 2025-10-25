Australia meet India, England face South Africa in Women's World Cup semi-finals

Australia finished the league stage of the competition undefeated - the only team with no losses at this World Cup - with six wins from seven games. They topped the points table with 13 points following their latest victory against South Africa in Indore on Saturday. South Africa, meanwhile, are second with ten points, having registered five wins and two losses.

With nine points from six matches, England - currently placed third - can move up to second if they beat New Zealand. India have won three and lost as many games in six matches, with one fixture remaining against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday.

As far as the weather is concerned, heavy showers are expected in Guwahati around toss time on the day of the first semi-final. In Navi Mumbai, too, conditions are likely to be cloudy, with a thunderstorm forecast in the evening, followed by a few late showers. The semi-finals and the final - scheduled for November 2 in Navi Mumbai - will have reserve days.