Headless chickens come home to roost in England's terminal batting failure

Edwards doesn't like losing , after all. Between her playing and coaching careers, she is the winner of five Ashes, two World Cups, five domestic titles, two WPLs and one Hundred. But the margin of this semi-final defeat to South Africa - 125 runs - once again turned the spotlight on their stuttering campaign with the bat, which had its weaknesses exposed right from the start, against some of the lower-ranked teams.

The way Amy Jones missed an inducker from Marizanne Kapp for a duck evoked memories of her missing similar deliveries against Bangladesh and Pakistan. When Heather Knight chopped on for a duck with tentative footwork, the struggles of England's top four against Pakistan's pace bowlers came rushing back. As much as this would pose questions for Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Knight, who all fell for ducks in a knockout clash, it also served as a reminder of how England's batters after No. 4 had barely made a mark in this World Cup.

If it was the first time that England lost two wickets without a run on the board in an ODI, and when their top three all bagged ducks in a scoreline of 1 for 3 - the joint-lowest for three-down in the history of 1517 women's ODIs - there was nowhere to hide for their misfiring middle- and lower-order. Until that point, the problems of those batters after Nat Sciver-Brunt at No. 4 had either been masked by five victories in the league stage or been made up for by the bulk of runs that were scored by the reliable hands of Sciver-Brunt and Knight.

By the time the league stage ended, however, England's Nos. 5 to 7 had the worst average for any team , the second-worst strike rate (61.59) only behind Pakistan, and they had struck the fewest fours and no sixes, which was the same as Pakistan.

"We do need to improve our batting, I don't think it's been consistent enough at times and equally with our bowling," Edwards said at the press conference after the semi-final exit. "Our batting has to improve, certainly that middle order and playing against spin, certainly slow spin and obviously bowling across all phases. We've not put a whole game together as a team and that's something we'll be going away looking at."

Once she gets home, Edwards' review of the lower-order is bound to put under the microscope the returns of Alice Capsey , who averaged 21 in the World Cup despite a half-century in the semi; Sophia Dunkley, who managed just 68 runs in 133 balls at 11.33, and Emma Lamb, who was dropped for Danni Wyatt-Hodge for the last league game, after she scored just 36 runs in five innings. When Wyatt-Hodge replaced Lamb against New Zealand with nothing for the team on the line, it started to raise questions whether England had drawn on the experience of Wyatt-Hodge a little too late, as it gave her the game-time of just seven balls before the knockouts.

"I think Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey had performed brilliantly coming into this tournament and I'm not the type of coach who's just going to keep swapping and changing," Edwards said. "We knew Danni Wyatt has played 300 games for England, so we knew she could fit in and she showed today that she can just zip into that position. I mean, people will look at that and think maybe we should have brought her in earlier. But we got to this point in the tournament, and we're really comfortable with the selections we've made throughout."