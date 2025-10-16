India vs Pakistan World Cup game breaks women's cricket viewership records

The India vs Pakistan women's ODI World Cup game on October 5 has broken digital-viewing records with "a reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed, making it the most-watched women's international cricket match of all time", an ICC statement on Thursday said.

That was the standout match in terms of viewership, but even outside of it, the first half of the league stage of the World Cup delivered "record-breaking numbers across digital and linear platforms", the ICC said.

The India vs Pakistan game has also become the highest-rated league-stage match in the history of the tournament when it comes to TV viewership, while the first 11 matches, including India's matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa, delivered a reach of 72 million. That, the ICC said, marked "a 166% increase from the previous edition". Also, "viewing minutes surged 327% to 6.3 billion".

Attendance at stadia has also been healthy, with stands filling up especially for India's matches in India and Sri Lanka's matches in Sri Lanka, though matches featuring visiting teams without any "home" interest have not always had too many people in the stands. In Colombo, when matches have not featured Sri Lanka or India, stadium attendance has been in four figures at times, though the weather has played its part in that.

"According to data released jointly by ICC and JioHotstar, the first 13 matches of the tournament have already reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase over the 2022 edition, while total watch-time has hit 7 billion minutes, up 12 times from the previous tournament," an ICC statement said, adding that the India vs Australia game on October 12 "recorded 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on JioHotstar, another all-time high for women's cricket".