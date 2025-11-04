Record World Cup tally takes Wolvaardt past Mandhana to No. 1 in ODI rankings
Rodrigues, Perry, Sutherland, Deepti and Kapp also move up on rankings tables after the World Cup
Laura Wolvaardt has crossed Smriti Mandhana to get to the No. 1 spot in the ICC's ODI batting rankings for women after her centuries in the semi-final and final of the World Cup in India.
Wolvaardt's 169 in the win against England in the semi-final, and then the 101 in a losing cause against India in the final, gave her an aggregate of 571 runs in the tournament, a record for World Cups, and that took her up to 814 ratings points, a career high for her, and three more than Mandhana's 811.
Mandhana was the No. 1 batter in the rankings throughout the World Cup, but was below her best in the knockouts, scoring 24 in the semi-final against Australia, and 45 in the final. She still finished second on the World Cup run-scorers' list.
Ellyse Perry, meanwhile, made a top-ten move to seventh with a knock of 77 in the semi-final against India, sharing the spot with Sophie Devine, who retired from ODI cricket after the tournament, where New Zealand failed to make the semi-finals.
Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the semi-final against Australia, scoring a match-winning unbeaten 127, which pushed her up nine spots to No. 10, while Phoebe Litchfield, Australia's top-scorer in the semi-final with 119, jumped 13 spots to 13th.
Marizanne Kapp, alongside Wolvaardt, was the hero for South Africa in the semi-final against England, with returns of 5 for 20 with the ball, and that took her up to second spot among bowlers, a jump of two places. That leaves Kapp only behind England's Sophie Ecclestone. Annabel Sutherland (sixth) and Kim Garth (seventh) also moved up a spot each inside the top ten, where their team-mate Alana King is at No. 3, pushed down by Kapp.
Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup, had seven wickets and 82 runs across the knockouts, and moved up a spot up to fourth on the allrounders' rankings, crossing Sutherland in the process.