South Africa take hurt, hope and hard lessons into the semi-finals

The two blowouts that have bookended South Africa's World Cup group stage essentially ask the same question: how will this team perform on a big occasion?

Within that are smaller, and perhaps more significant questions: do South Africa have the technique and the patience to play different kinds of spin, is their batting line-up organised correctly and are they championship material? So far, the jury's out on whether they are those things consistently enough.

Against England, South Africa were flummoxed by Linsey Smith's left-arm spin where they failed to pick up the deliveries that held their line and were done by drift. Against Australia, they were bamboozled by Alana King 's legspin but again, it was less about the turn and more about the bounce and line. The difference between the two is that while South Africa hung back a touch against England in what appeared a more conservative approach, they showed intent against Australia albeit that it caused their downfall.

South Africa were 32 for 0 in the seventh over, and 28 of Laura Wolvaardt 's 31 runs had come in boundaries. Then they lost their way. Of course, that makes it worse. It means all ten wickets fell for 65 runs, but look at the shots South Africa played and there was something of a (perhaps misguided?) plan. Sune Luus slog swept, Marizanne Kapp tried to slice one over point, Annerie Dercksen wanted to hit down the ground, Chloe Tryon attempted a flick off her pads and Sinalo Jafta swiped across one and missed.

Essentially South Africa seemed to have decided this was a free hit for several reasons. Their place in the semi-finals was already confirmed, and it was also certain they would not have to play Australia - the team everyone wants to avoid in a knockout. Though topping the table would have meant they also avoided England, maybe South Africa don't mind facing Nat Sciver-Brunt's side, who are unbeaten but have shown weaknesses in the middle order again.

Perhaps it was more important to experiment various game plans in case they come up against Australia again. It didn't work but it may still have been important for them to have tried. "Coach Mandla (Mashimbyi) has given me a task to go 100% or nothing. That actually makes me just watch the ball and hit the ball regardless of what happens," Sinalo Jafta , who top-scored with 29, said at the post-match press conference.

"To lose like that, it does hurt. If it doesn't hurt, it doesn't mean anything." Sinalo Jafta

She, and the rest of the line-up, seemed to adopt the same approach. Instead of doing what England did , which was to survive and stonewall against Australia, before reaching a total that wasn't enough anyway, South Africa tried to attack. It's admirable in intent but the execution needs work and Jafta conceded that. "If we just go forward, play straight, I think we should be good. A lot of times we play with a cross bat, and we've seen it in these conditions, it doesn't work."

That's what South Africa will remember going into the knockouts. Everything else, including the humiliation of being bowled out inside 20.4 against England and 24 overs against Australia, they will forget. "It's disappointing to lose the way we did but coach Mandla always says to have the chicken brain," Jafta said. "Obviously, we will assess where we went wrong and then by the time we get on the plane tomorrow to go to Guwahati, we will know what's at stake. It gives us a great opportunity to search, reflect and just see where we went wrong. So it's literally just going out there, forgetting what happened and just focusing on what works for us. I mean, we've proved right before. So what's stopping us from doing it again?"

That's where the personnel question comes in and Jafta's spot is one of those under scrutiny. Batting at No. 6 seems a place too high for her, though she has demonstrated a vastly improved technique since being pushed up the order. Dercksen's place is the other under the scanner, with only one score in double-figures at this World Cup. The more experienced Anneke Bosch , who also only has one double-figure score at this event, could come into the mix instead. Chiefly what South Africa have lacked so far is reliability from their batters and they also carry far too long a tail. Can a title-winning team only bat to No. 8? They'll test that this week, in the semi-final for sure and then again if they get further and apart from the obvious outcome of winning, they'll also want to show that they've learnt something from their two big defeats in the group stage.

"To lose like that, it does hurt. If it doesn't hurt, it doesn't mean anything," Jafta said. "But these are great opportunities to actually get better. We obviously played England in the first game and it didn't go out the way we wanted. But I think going into that match, we knew exactly what to do, we prepped and one game doesn't makes us a bad squad. Our culture has been brilliant and we've got that bounce back ability."