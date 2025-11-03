The night Shafali Verma defied her destiny, and then owned it

If there's one place where destiny writes its most dramatic scripts, it's the sports field. For Shafali Verma , the story unfolded on one of the most historic days in Indian cricket.

It wasn't supposed to be Shafali's tournament. She wasn't part of the 15-member World Cup squad, and she didn't even make the reserves. For a player whose name has been synonymous with fearless strokeplay, her omission raised eyebrows when the squad was announced.

Yet, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, fate had other plans for her. Shafali had made the tournament hers. She finished as India 's highest scorer in the final and, remarkably, also picked up two wickets - the same Shafali who had bowled just six times in her 31-match ODI career - earning the Player-of-the-Match award and cementing her place in World Cup lore.

For those who have followed her journey since she burst on to the scene at 15 as India's youngest T20I debutant, this felt like fate merely catching up. The same confidence, the same audacity and the same ability to bend a game before anyone realised it. But this innings showed something more: a new calm beneath the aggression, a maturity that didn't need much recklessness to dominate. And it arrived, fittingly, on the biggest stage.

After being left out of the white-ball squads last year, Shafali had returned to domestic cricket, searching for the rhythm that once made her India's most feared opener. She fought her way back into the T20I side but not ODIs. Then came the bittersweet twist.

An untimely injury to Pratika Rawal opened a door for her return to the ODI squad. It was right before the World Cup semi-final. "I think it's all destiny, I really believe in that. We didn't want her to feel that she [Shafali] came in under an injury cloud," Harmanpreet Kaur said at the press conference after the final. Shafali played the semi-final without much impact but on Sunday, she turned it around.

When Shafali walked out to bat, she was unmistakably herself - a brisk jog to the crease, a look around the field, a slight adjustment of the helmet, that familiar swagger. The first few strokes carried intent and authority: coming down the track to slice, drive and flick boundaries that sent South Africa's fielders sprinting to the rope. After a crisp cover drive, she strolled down to Smriti Mandhana, shaking her head with a smile that probably meant "we've got this".

Shafali Verma hit seven fours and two sixes • AFP/Getty Images

When the field spread after the powerplay, Shafali miscued one playing across the line and Mandhana gestured towards her, seemingly urging patience. For a moment, it seemed the young opener would heed the advice. There was a period where she did not hit a single boundary for 20 balls.

But could Shafali really be contained for long?

Waiting and watching had never quite been her thing.

When Nadine de Klerk returned to bowl, Shafali advanced down the pitch and lifted her straight back over the head for six. She held the pose - a picture of audacious control - as she walked down the pitch, eyes following the trajectory of the ball. The Navi Mumbai crowd roared twice as loud for her as for anyone else that night. Many had perhaps only heard tales of her boldness; now, they were seeing it in front of them.

It wasn't a century, but her 87 - scored at better than a-run-a-ball - was pure Shafali. It powered India to 298 and set the tone for what would happen.

Then came the twist no one saw coming. In the 21st over of South Africa's chase, with Laura Wolvaardt in full flow and Sune Luus finding rhythm, Harmanpreet threw the ball to Shafali. India's spinners had toiled without much success. But the gamble didn't just come out of instinct, it was part of a plan, as Harmanpreet later revealed.

Shafali had been bowling regularly in domestic cricket. She has eight wickets in seven games in the 2024-25 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, another eight in six innings in the recent domestic T20 Trophy, both tournaments where she also finished as the top run-getter. But this was a World Cup final.

Shafali Verma celebrates with her captain after delivering a breakthrough • ICC/Getty Images

Her first delivery was a 95kph dart, and the next, a teasing 84.2kph offbreak. Luus, looking to work it fine, ended up chipping it straight back. Shafali was smiling even before the ball settled in her hands. The stadium erupted, and soon, chants of "Sha-fa-li, Sha-fa-li" echoed throughout.

In her next over, she produced one that spun back into Marizanne Kapp, who edged to the keeper. The breakthrough shifted momentum in India's favour - the crowd roared, the team surged, and once again, Shafali was at the heart of it all, revelling in the moment.

"When Shafali joined the team, we were missing the overs from Pratika," Harmanpreet said. "So, when Shafali came in, we saw that she was bowling a lot of overs in domestic cricket. So, [Amol Muzumdar, head coach] sir and I spoke to her about it, and she [Shafali] said, 'Sir, I'm ready for ten overs.' That shows how confident she was to bowl.

"Today, when that partnership started in the middle, suddenly I got the thought that I should give Shafali a try to see what happens. It was a gut feeling. I thought it could be risky too, but at the same time, I was positive because she had shown confidence when we spoke to her. I didn't want to go back to the room later thinking, 'Why didn't I try?' because they were looking good. And when I gave her that over and she got back-to-back breakthroughs, that was the turning point for us."

Shafali Verma was the Player of the Final after not being in the original squad • ICC/Getty Images

It was a night that defied any script. A match-winning knock, a game-changing spell, and a Player-of-the-Final performance in a tournament she wasn't even meant to play. If that's not destiny, what is?

What remains to be seen is where Shafali will fit into India's ODI plans once Rawal returns from injury. Will it be at the top of the order, or a more flexible role, or someone who contributes more frequently with the ball? In all of this, one thing is certain: Shafali has stamped her authority, and India will have to find a way to fit her in without disrupting the cohesion that carried them to the trophy.

During the victory lap, Shafali trailed just behind her captain, grinning, waving to the crowd that refused to leave. When her turn came to hold the trophy, she lifted it as though it had been waiting for her all along.